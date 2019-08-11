Those that are looking to get an inside look at Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk's childhood may want to pick up a copy of his mother's new book. Maye Musk has penned her first novel, "A Woman Makes A Plan."

The book will dig into her life as a single mom before her son became a businessman and provided her with a windfall of money, Page Six reported.

According to a source for the news outlet, "It wasn't always the Musk life you see now. [The book] talks about raising kids alone, and the financial struggles they went through."

Beyond telling the story of Elon's childhood, Maye will also discuss her life as a model in the fashion world.

"It's also going to be about her dating life, marriage and the fashion industry," the source said. "She was blocked by agents and couldn't get work for years. Now, she's a global success in what she calls the 'prime of her life.'"

Maye also reveals how her family struggled with poverty and her weight issues as a plus-sized model, the news outlet said.

The book will be available for purchase on December 31.

