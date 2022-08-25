Liberal Public Health Elites Pressured Pfizer To Delay Approval of its COVID-19 Vaccine Until After 2020 Presidential Election: Report

In order to deprive then-President Donald Trump a political victory before voters went to the polls in 2020, Nate Silver alleged that "liberal public health elites" lobbied Pfizer to postpone the fast-track clearance of its COVID-19 vaccine until after the 2020 election.

The data-crunching journalist reacted to a Politico article that quoted a House study and said that the Trump administration wanted to speed up authorization for both vaccines and "unproven therapies" for COVID-19.

"Trump pushed for vaccine approvals too fast, is the worst possible critique of the Trump administration's COVID policy. That probably saved a lot of lives. If anything approval should have been faster," tweeted, Silver, publisher of the Disney-owned political news and analysis website FiveThirtyEight.

He also highlighted that the late 2020 push from liberal public health elites that persuaded Pfizer to change its original protocols - and had the convenient side-effect of delaying any vaccine announcement until after the election - deserves more scrutiny.

