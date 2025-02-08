Leyton Orient vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the FA Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will head to Brisbane Road on Saturday afternoon to face Leyton Orient in the FA Cup fourth round, with a place in the next stage up for grabs. After a heavy and embarrassing 5-1 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League, City will be desperate to bounce back and respond with a solid performance when they take on Leyton Orient.

The Citizens have had an extremely frustrating season going by their lofty standards and are unlikely to win the Premier League title this time around. Also, Pep Guardiola's side has already been eliminated from the EFL Cup, and their hopes of winning the UEFA Champions League appear slim.

Man City's Last Chance This Season

The FA Cup now stands as Manchester City's most realistic opportunity to claim silverware this season, and they will likely approach the competition with full focus. Guardiola's men will look to secure a solid result on the road and progress to the next round.

On the other hand, Leyton Orient will be hoping to deliver an inspiring performance at home. Given Manchester City's inconsistency this season, they might see an opportunity to cause an upset.

Theo Archibald and Jordan Graham will be unavailable due to knee injuries, while Omar Beckles and Sean Clare are also ruled out. Aside from these absences, Richie Wellens has a fully fit squad at his disposal for the weekend match.

The reigning Premier League champions will also be missing Rodri (ACL), Bobb (leg), Ake (muscle), Dias (groin), and Doku (knock). To maintain squad freshness, Guardiola is expected to make significant rotations for this match.

When and Where

The Leyton Orient vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 match will be played at Brisbane Road, London, on Feb 8, Saturday, at 3 PM BST/ 10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Leyton Orient vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast live on ESPN+, SiriusXFM network. The Leyton Orient vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 match will be streamed live online on ESPN+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Leyton Orient vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 match through the BBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT network. The Leyton Orient vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the ITVX app and website.

India: The Leyton Orient vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India. The Leyton Orient vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 match will be live streamed through Sony LIV app and website in India.