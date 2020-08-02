Melbourne based entrepreneur Lewis Schenk has been more proactive than most throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns. With more time available to pour his energy into helping clients thrive, word of mouth spread fast. After only 4 months since founding Boost Media Agency, he has reached a milestone of working with over 100 clients. His mission is to help businesses, brands and entrepreneurs become a more credible, trusted source in their industry - which he's been able to achieve more than ever over the past few months.

Having spent years building a global network of contacts, Lewis saw the need for his PR services skyrocket during the crisis. Many of his new clients were 'doubling down' in order to reaffirm their position in the market, and fighting to stay at the forefront of their customers' minds. "A key plank of your marketing strategy should be the extent to which you establish yourself as an authority in your field," Lewis explained. The current crisis is shining a spotlight on the need for trust and credibility amongst consumers, with brands and leaders being divided into those that are trusted, and those that aren't. With the threat of a global financial crisis on the horizon, it's no secret that people are becoming more selective about how they spend their money.

Working with 100 clients is no easy feat in such a short amount of time, but Lewis likes to believe anything is possible. "Ever since I removed my limiting beliefs, my results have gone through the roof. Once you start to get real results, your paradigm will shift forever in regard to what's possible for you," Lewis stated. As the saying goes 'with crisis comes opportunity', which is certainly more true now than ever. Despite many industries crumbling, the online space is booming and has presented many opportunities for budding entrepreneurs.

Even for those businesses currently struggling to get by, PR is still of vital importance. "At the moment, it's harder to get noticed and be relevant. The companies that are succeeding are the ones doing things a bit different and are most likely those who place an emphasis on building credibility," Lewis stated. Social proof is one of the most potent psychological biases known to man, and it is this that Lewis helps his clients leverage, enabling them to grow faster than they otherwise would. Having a passion for helping others grow and prosper, Lewis sees the current chaotic economic climate as an opportune moment for businesses to position themselves to come out on top, rather than struggle and fall behind their competitors.

Regardless of your industry, Lewis can help. From marketing agencies, entrepreneurs, coaches, to small business owners, every company needs a good, and more importantly, credible reputation. This is what makes people share and speak about your business, causing prospective customers and clients to come looking for you, and not being stuck in the hamster wheel like everyone else. His 100 client milestone is only just the beginning.