The six-time world champion F1 racer Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday to celebrate his 85th career win and go a step closer to the all-time record of Michael Schumacher of 91 wins.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas, winner of the last weekend's season-opener, which took place behind the closed doors at the same Austrian circuit, was the runner-up with his championship lead cut to six points.

Hamilton Wins Styrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton Instagram

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished third at his team's home Red Bull Ring. Struggling Ferrari provided a major talking point with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel colliding on the opening lap and both retiring from the race.

