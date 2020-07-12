The six-time world champion F1 racer Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday to celebrate his 85th career win and go a step closer to the all-time record of Michael Schumacher of 91 wins.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas, winner of the last weekend's season-opener, which took place behind the closed doors at the same Austrian circuit, was the runner-up with his championship lead cut to six points.

Hamilton Wins Styrian Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished third at his team's home Red Bull Ring. Struggling Ferrari provided a major talking point with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel colliding on the opening lap and both retiring from the race.

(With agency inputs)