It was in 2014 when Red Bull last won at Hungaroring. On Saturday, August 3, the star-boy of the same team, Max Verstappen took his first career pole position but it was the defending champion Lewis Hamilton, who won the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Drivers' Championship standing 1) Lewis Hamilton: 250 2) Valtteri Bottas: 188 3) Max Verstappen: 181

The leader of the constructor championship, Mercedes faced a challenging situation at the starting of the race as the Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas was forced to pit for the front wing change and took hard compound tyres. His teammate and the leader of the drivers' championship Lewis Hamilton could not surpass the 21-year-old at the starting of the race but kept putting pressure on him.

It was a definitely under pressure pit stop for Mercedes, as they took 4 seconds during Lewis Hamilton's first pit stop, while Red Bull clocked 2.6 seconds during Max Verstappen's pit stop. While fighting for the first position the Briton tried to use the DRS advantage, but the Dutch driver Max Verstappen defended his position with hard compound tyres.

Even though Lewis Hamilton told his team over the radio that he can keep the pressure on Red Bull, later Max Verstappen asked his team to let him know when the five-time world champion gets the DRS and it is a question of a driver who is under pressure.

However, Lewis Hamilton took his second pit stop and changes the hard compound tyres into medium tyres which allowed him to take advantage as the race leader was still on his hard compound tyres. However, when Max Verstappen asked the team about the second pit stop, they told him that if he takes the pit stop then there is a possibility that he may come behind Lewis Hamilton.

So the Red Bull's Max Verstappen decided to stay back on the track, without taking a second pit and Lewis Hamilton took this advantage as Verstappen's tyres were dead and finally the Mercedes star comfortably surpassed the Dutch. It was clear that Hamilton's victory was a result of two things, one amazing driving and secondly the team strategy. However, Max Verstappen clocked the fasted lap as he took his second pit stop during 68th lap and changed his tyres from hard to soft compound.

When Lewis Hamilton was asked about the race during a post-race interview, he said "I feel really grateful for the day and for the team for continuing to believe in me and for continuing to push the limits and to take a risk, a chance on me - we've been together seven years and it always feels like a new win."

However, among other drivers, only Haas driver Romain Grosjean retired from the Hungarian GP during lap 52.

It should be mentioned that the next will be Belgian Grand Prix, which will take place after the mid-season break on September 1.