Leonardo DiCaprio might be a busy man with a plethora of films to work on, promote his upcoming projects and even work towards climate change. But presently, he is binge-watching just one show that has blown away his mind. Speaking to Variety at the red carpet of Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood, the actor revealed that he is currently watching HBO's Euphoria.

He told Variety, "I just saw Euphoria, which is amazing. That show is amazing." Euphoria has been getting some rave reviews for its gritty reality check. The series stars Zendaya as a teenage junkie who deals with issues that can best be related by, practically everyone! The last time Leo took up a television series was back in in the early '90's when he worked on Growing Pains. It has been reported though that the actor might return to the TV sphere along with Martin Scorsese for a show on Hulu. Although no reports have been confirmed on the same, it sure sounds exciting!

The actor will soon be seen in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film, Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood. The film has already premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and even received tremendously good reviews for the same. Some are even calling it a film worthy to be part of the Oscar race. Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood sees Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, a TV star, who along with his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth (played by Brad Pitt), is trying to make himself relevant in Hollywood yet again.

On the same, Tarantino told Entertainment Weekly, "Everyone wanted to play Cliff. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Leo as an actor (because) he wanted to play Cliff, but he knew he was better for Rick." he further explained, "Well, that would have been kind of silly! I really did not know if I was going to get, like, the greatest casting coup of the century. No, I hoped it would work out with those guys. But the thing about it was, to be realistic about it, I couldn't count on that." Already the movie has received 93 per cent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to a screening that was held earlier this week.

Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood releases in India on August 15 and is set to clash with Akshay Kumar's Misson Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House. The movie also stars Margot Robbie and the late Luke Perry in pivotal roles.