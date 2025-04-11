Leon vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Europa League Match in the US, UK and India

Lyon and Manchester United are set to clash in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final on Thursday evening at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League returns with quarter-final action this week.

Thursday's schedule kicks off with an early match and wraps up with three games that will be played simultaneously — one of which is the much-anticipated showdown between Lyon and Manchester United. The build-up to the match has already sparked excitement, with Nemanja Matic sparking fresh tension by engaging in a war of words. Lyon earned their spot in the last eight after dominating FCSB with a 7-1 aggregate win in the round of 16.

Lyon to Pose Tough Challenge

The struggling Ligue 1 club also performed well during the group stage, finishing sixth and securing direct entry to the knockout phase. Domestically, Lyon's form has picked up, and they now sit fifth in Ligue 1, keeping them in strong contention for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have had a sluggish restart to the 2024/25 season following the international break. They suffered a loss to Nottingham Forest and then settled for a scoreless draw against Manchester City.

Despite these setbacks, the Red Devils remain the only unbeaten side in this season's UEFA Europa League. They placed third during the initial phase and mounted a strong comeback to secure a 5-2 aggregate victory over Real Sociedad in the round of 16.

The last time Manchester United traveled to face Lyon was in February 2008 during the UEFA Champions League, where the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

When and Where

The Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will be played at the Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France, on Thursday, April 10. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (April 11).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.