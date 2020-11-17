Who is Lena? She has over four million followers and shares upscale fashion that is usually made up of vibrant, solid colors always making a big statement. As someone who has never shown her face on camera, she has become one of the most enigmatic fashion mega-influencers on Instagram.

At nearly 40 years old, Lena has only recently entered the world of Instagram. It was in 2014 that she made the decision to start her journey on this massive social media platform, as a way to take her mind off some things.

Around 1999 and 2000, Lena began noticing the symptoms of a chronic illness that completely changed her life. It became challenging to do things that used to come easily to her. While she still deals with chronic illness on a daily basis, she has found that Instagram improved her mental health. It also helped her connect with like-minded people and take her mind off her daily struggles.

Now that she has become a successful fashion mega-influencer, she has decided to begin speaking up about chronic illness. Going along with her mysteriousness, she hasn't mentioned exactly what she is suffering from, but she is planning to reveal more soon. What she is doing now is starting to talk about chronic illness in general and how people can avoid becoming its prisoner.

Lena loves wearing bold colors. In fact, the fashion style she has come to be known for usually involves vibrant solid colors that stand out very provocatively. Lena is all about boldness. Dressing up colorfully always cheers her up, no matter how bad of a day she had. In fact, she found that others enjoy her unique fashion style just as much as she does.

This mysterious fashionista has big ambitions that go beyond showing off her extraordinary outfits. She also wants to open up the conversation about chronic illness and has started using her massive platform to do so.

Lena currently lives in the United States since 1996, when she relocated from Ukraine. She loves soaking in the California sun with her husband and German shepherd. Besides fashion, Lena has begun to increasingly speak up about healthy living. Both she and her husband have been obsessed with fresh, healthy, local, and organic foods that are easy to prepare and bring out exquisite flavors.

When Lena isn't taking stunning photoshoots, she's learning new things. She's obsessed with traveling to new destinations, even if that's a bit more challenging these days. Immersing herself in new cultures is something she finds incredibly rewarding in a way few other things can be.

If you head over to Lena's Instagram page, you will see her showcasing beautiful heels, bags, dresses, and natural body products. You now know a little bit more about one of Instagram's most mysterious mega-influencers. Maybe one day we will get to know Lena even more. For now, she enjoys a little bit of mystique and mystery.