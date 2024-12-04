Leicester vs West Ham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Leicester City will host West Ham United to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, hoping to snap their losing streak. The Foxes have suffered three losses on the trot in the Premier League and have managed just one win from their last six matches ahead of their clash with West Ham.

Currently sitting in 16th place, Leicester is deep in the relegation battle and desperately needs to start collecting points to secure their Premier League status for next season. The home crowd will be expecting a strong response from the team, and it needs to be seen if they can rise to the challenge under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Do-or-Die for Leicester City

On the other hand, West Ham United enters this match after losing to Arsenal and will be desperate to bounce back. The East London club has had a lackluster season so far, sitting in 14th place in the league.

The Hammers will look to exploit Leicester's weaknesses and secure a crucial three points. The game promises to be an intriguing contest to see which team can come out on top.

Prior to their loss against Arsenal, Julen Lopetegui's team had lost only twice in their previous seven Premier League games. This run featured a dominant 4-1 win over Ipswich, a 2-1 win over Manchester United, and a 2-0 triumph against Newcastle.

Recent encounters between West Ham and Leicester suggest a favorable outcome for the home team. West Ham has remained unbeaten in their last three meetings, with back-to-back 2-0 and 2-1 wins during the 2022/23 season, when Leicester was relegated to the Championship.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Leicester and West Ham will be played at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, on Tuesday, December 3, at 8:15 PM BST (local time), 3:15 PM ET and 1: 45 AM IST (Dec 4).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Leicester vs West Ham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Leicester vs West Ham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Leicester vs West Ham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Leicester vs West Ham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Leicester vs West Ham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.