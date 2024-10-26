Leicester vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is likely feeling a sense of relief after his team's recent performance, with Leicester City rallying from a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-2 comeback win against Southampton. The Foxes initially trailed as Cameron Archer's goal gave the Saints an early lead, which was extended by Joe Aribo midway through the first half.

In the second half, Southampton kept Leicester's offense at bay until Facundo Bounanotte struck in the 64th minute. Cooper's team caught a break when Ryan Fraser was sent off in the 73rd minute for denying a clear scoring opportunity, leading veteran Jamie Vardy to level the match from the penalty spot.

Nottingham High on Confidence

Jordan Ayew eventually clinched the win in the 98th minute, securing all three points for Leicester. This marked their second consecutive win, building on a narrow victory over Bournemouth before the international break.

Cooper's squad now aims for a third straight victory as they prepare to face his former club, Nottingham Forest. These two wins have been crucial for Leicester, who began the season winless in their first six games, but now find themselves comfortably above the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have shown significant improvement from last season under manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who has been shaping the squad to reflect his style.

Known for their defensive strength and clinical finishing, Forest has conceded just six goals this season in the Premier League—second only to Liverpool—a defensive record that has underpinned their success.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Leicester and Nottingham Forest will be played at King Power Stadium, Leicester City, on Friday, October 25 at 8:00 PM BST (local time), 3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST (Oct 26).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Leicester vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Leicester vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Leicester vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Leicester vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Leicester vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.