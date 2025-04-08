Leicester vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Eddie Howe's Newcastle have a chance to break into the Premier League's top four with a victory over a struggling Leicester City side on Monday. However, Leicester will be aiming to avoid setting an unwanted record of eight straight home losses in the Premier League as they welcome top-four contenders Newcastle to the King Power Stadium.

Currently sitting 19th in the table with only 17 points from 30 matches, Leicester trail 17th-placed Wolves by 15 points—making relegation to the Championship a near certainty. Leicester City have suffered seven consecutive losses in the league, failing to score a single goal during that stretch and will try to change their fortunes.

Newcastle Aim to Get into Top Four

Leicester most recent match ended in a 2-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Based on their current form, Ruud van Nistelrooy's squad is unlikely to take much from this clash. On the other hand, Newcastle United have been in excellent form since their EFL Cup win.

They are now pushing for a top-four finish, which is well within their grasp. Newcastle currently sit seventh in the standings with 50 points from 29 games. They trail fourth-placed Chelsea by just three points and still have two games in hand.

Newcastle United head into this match on the heels of a 2-1 win against Brentford, and they'll be feeling confident about securing another strong result in this upcoming clash.

Leicester City will once again be without Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who is sidelined for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Harry Winks missed their previous match following a reported disagreement with the manager, and it's uncertain whether he'll feature in this game.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, may have to cope without several important players. Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon, Joelinton, Alexander Isak, and Matt Targett are all considered doubtful, while Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, and Jamaal Lascelles have been ruled out completely.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Leicester and Newcastle United will be played at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, on Monday, April 7, at 8 PM BST/3 PM ET and 12:30 AM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Leicester vs Newcastle Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Leicester vs Newcastle Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Leicester vs Newcastle Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Leicester vs Newcastle Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Leicester vs Newcastle Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.