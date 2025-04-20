Leicester vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Leicester City will host Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Sunday as they will aim to end their winless streak with an impressive performance at home. The Foxes have struggled lately, having not registered a single win in their last six Premier League matches, and will face yet another massive challenge from Liverpool.

Currently placed at the bottom of the table with only four wins from 32 games, they face a mammoth task and will go all out to pull off an upset against title-contending Liverpool. Meanwhile, the Reds are edging ever closer to clinching the Premier League title as they sit on top of the table with confidence.

Giants vs Minnows

Liverpool come into this match on the back of a hard-fought win against West Ham United and will be desperate to keep their momentum going with another three points on the road. Liverpool has been a dominant force this season, as they have remained unbeaten in 27 of their last 28 league games.

Their record against Leicester is more than impressive, as they have won the last six matches between the two sides. Given their form and history, Liverpool will go into Sunday's game as clear favorites.

Leicester City are expected to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation against Liverpool, with Mads Hermansen guarding the net. Victor Kristiansen and James Justin will be the fullbacks, with the aim to provide solid support on the counterattack. In central defense, Conor Coady will be paired with Jannik Vestergaard to form the heart of the backline.

Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare will operate as the holding duo in the midfield. On the flanks, Stephy Mavididi and Jordan Ayew are likely to start. Bilal El Khannouss will be in the role of the central attacking midfielder, looking to pull the strings and create chances in the final third. Up front, veteran striker Jamie Vardy is expected to lead the attack.

Liverpool are expected to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alisson Becker taking his usual place between the posts. Conor Bradley and Andrew Robertson are likely to be the fullbacks. In central defense, Ibrahima Konaté will be joined by captain Virgil van Dijk to form a strong pairing.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will operate in the double pivot, offering a blend of defensive stability and composure in possession. Dominik Szoboszlai will take on the creative responsibilities in the number 10 role. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo will occupy the wings, bringing pace and an eye for goal, while Diogo Jota will lead the attack as the central striker.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool will be played at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, on Sunday, April 20, at 4:30 PM BST/11:30 AM ET and 9 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Leicester vs Liverpool Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Leicester vs Liverpool Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Leicester vs Liverpool Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Leicester vs Liverpool Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Leicester vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.