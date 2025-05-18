Leicester vs Ipswich Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Leicester City will play at the King Power Stadium for the final time this season as they face Ipswich Town on Sunday in their penultimate Premier League match of the 2024/25 campaign. Gameweek 37 continues on Sunday with a total of five matches lined up. The day's action begins with Everton vs Southampton and will be followed by West Ham vs Nottingham.

Later, Leicester will welcome Ipswich in one of the final matches of the day. After winning the EFL Championship last season, Leicester had higher hopes for their Premier League return. While their form under Steve Cooper was not disastrous, the situation deteriorated after Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge.

Leicester Playing for Pride

Although his tenure started promisingly with two unbeaten games, the Foxes went on to lose 15 of their next 19 matches, ultimately sealing their relegation. Ipswich Town, meanwhile, earned promotion with back-to-back rises through the leagues, but the step up proved too tough.

Despite being the most competitive of the newly promoted sides, they struggled throughout the campaign. Kieran McKenna's team showed resilience, but only managed four wins, making their drop back to the Championship inevitable.

In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Leicester managed to save a point after falling behind, with Jordan Ayew netting the equalizer in a 1-1 draw.

Jakub Stolarczyk is expected to start in goal, as Leicester City are likely to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation. The defensive unit will likely consist of James Justin and Luke Thomas as the full-backs, while Conor Coady and Wout Faes are set to form the central defensive pairing.

In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi and Oliver Skipp are poised to operate as the holding duo. Facundo Buonanotte is set to occupy the central attacking midfield position, flanked by Kasey McAteer and Bilal El Khannouss on the wings. Up front, veteran striker Jamie Vardy is expected to spearhead the attack in what will be his farewell appearance at the King Power Stadium.

Alex Palmer is expected to start in goal, as Ipswich Town are likely to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The defensive lineup should include Ben Johnson and Leif Davis as the full-backs, while Dara O'Shea and Cameron Burgess are set to form the centre-back partnership.

In midfield, Samy Morsy and Jack Taylor are likely to anchor the side in the double pivot, offering both defensive cover and control in the middle of the park. Harry Clarke is expected to take on the central attacking midfield role, with Omari Hutchinson and Julio Enciso providing width and creativity on the flanks. Leading the line for Ipswich will be Liam Delap.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Leicester City and Ipswich Town will be played at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, on Sunday, May 18, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Leicester vs Ipswich Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Leicester vs Ipswich Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Leicester vs Ipswich Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Leicester vs Ipswich Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Leicester vs Ipswich Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.