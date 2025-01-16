Leicester vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Leicester City will face off with Crystal Palace in a critical relegation showdown on Wednesday, with both teams eager to secure three crucial points at the King Power Stadium. The action in Premier League season will continue with four matches on Wednesday, kicking off with three simultaneous games, including the one between Leicester and Crystal Palace.

Leicester City, under Ruud van Nistelrooy, started the season on a high note but have hit a rough patch in recent weeks. The Foxes are currently on a five-match losing streak in the Premier League, a slump that has left them languishing in 19th place but they are now desperate to register a win.

Leicester Desperate to Clock a Win

The Foxes regained some confidence with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers in the third round of the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have shown steady improvement. The Eagles have suffered just one loss in their last nine Premier League outings, with several matches ending in draws. These consistent points have allowed them to build a five-point cushion above the relegation zone. In their FA Cup third-round match, Oliver Glasner's side edged out a narrow 1-0 victory.

The last time these two teams met at the King Power Stadium, Crystal Palace staged a dramatic comeback from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw, thanks to a brace from Jean-Philippe Mateta. However, nothing can be predicted about the two teams as their fates hang in balance.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace will be played at Kings Power Stadium, Leicester, on Wednesday, January 15, at 7:30 PM BST (local time), 2:30 PM ET and 1 AM IST (Thursday).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Leicester vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Leicester vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Leicester vs Crystal Palace Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Leicester vs Crystal Palace Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Leicester vs Crystal Palace Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.