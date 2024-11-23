Leicester vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Leicester City is set to host Chelsea on Saturday, Nov 23, marking Blues manager Enzo Maresca's first return to the King Power Stadium. The Italian coach led the Foxes to promotion last season, guiding them to a Championship title during his sole campaign in charge.

After guiding the Foxes back to the Premier League last season, Maresca's move to Chelsea during the summer transfer window caught many by surprise. Now, Leicester's manager, Steve Cooper, will be looking to spoil Maresca's return to the Stadium. However, Cooper's Leicester team hasn't beaten Chelsea since 2021, when Youri Tielemans' spectacular goal secured their historic FA Cup victory—their first ever in the competition.

Chelsea Likely to Dominate

Chelsea, currently sitting third in the Premier League standings, have shown signs of improvement following a shaky start to the season. However, with only one win in their last five league games, they will look to bounce back against a Leicester side fighting to distance themselves from relegation. The Blues, fresh from the international break, are eager to regain momentum.

Leicester City's battle for survival remains intense as they sit just three points clear of the relegation zone. Despite a challenging campaign plagued by injuries, Cooper's team has shown promise, including consecutive wins around the last international break, which helped improve their position.

Injury troubles, however, continue to haunt Leicester. Abdul Fatawu has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, while Jordan Ayew's participation is uncertain following an injury with Ghana.

On Chelsea's side, several former Leicester players could feature, though Ben Chilwell will miss out this week. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who joined the Blues in the summer, is expected to start on the bench, while Wesley Fofana's availability is uncertain due to a knee injury sustained before the international break.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea will be played on Saturday, November 23 at King Power Stadium, Leicester, at 12:30 PM BST (local time), 7:30 AM ET and 6 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Leicester vs Chelsea Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Leicester vs Chelsea Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Leicester vs Chelsea Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Leicester vs Chelsea Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Leicester vs Chelsea Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.