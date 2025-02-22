Leicester vs Brentford Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Leicester City are fighting to escape the relegation zone as they prepare to host Brentford at the King Power Stadium on Friday, hoping to climb out of the bottom three. The Foxes find themselves in a precarious situation after yet another loss pushed them down to 19th place in the standings.

With relegation looming, they face a crucial match against Brentford. In their last outing at home, they held off Arsenal for most of the game before substitute Mikel Merino netted twice, securing all three points for the Gunners. Leicester have suffered nine losses in their last ten Premier League matches and now sit just two points away from safety.

Leicester to Fight for Survival

Leicester's poor run of form has raised concerns over Ruud van Nistelrooy's appointment and whether he was the right choice to lead the team. With their competitors gaining momentum, the Foxes are increasingly seen as one of the main candidates for relegation, along with Southampton.

The challenge continues as they prepare for another tough test against Brentford.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank's Brentford secured a vital win last weekend, overcoming West Ham United away from home. Their season has been defined by strong performances at home but struggles on the road.

Brentford initially managed just two points from a possible 27 in away games but have recently turned things around, winning their last three matches on the road against Southampton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham. Now, they aim to extend that streak to four victories when they visit Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Leicester City and Brentford will be played at King Power Stadium, Leicester, on Friday, February 21, at 8 PM BST/3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (February 22).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Leicester vs Brentford Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Leicester vs Brentford Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Leicester vs Brentford Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Leicester vs Brentford Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Leicester vs Brentford Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.