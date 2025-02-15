Leicester vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Injury-plagued Arsenal travel to the King Power Stadium to face relegation-threatened Leicester City, aiming to keep the pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League. VAR remains a subject of debate in Premier League circles, and Leicester City were left frustrated by its absence last weekend, with their upcoming clash with Arsenal presents yet another challenge.

A controversial late goal from Harry Maguire—who was clearly offside—sealed an FA Cup loss for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side in his return to Old Trafford. The former Dutch striker even coined the term "offside time" referring to the goal, which was scored in the dying moments of the game, reminiscent of "Fergie time."

Arsenal Eye Another Win

Shifting focus back to the Premier League, Leicester had shown signs of a resurgence following a dismal run. The Foxes had endured a streak of seven consecutive top-flight defeats and had gone eight matches without a win before securing a morale-boosting win over Tottenham away from home, briefly lifting them out of the relegation zone.

However, in their most recent outing, Leicester suffered a crushing 4-0 loss to Everton, while Wolves beat Aston Villa, sending van Nistelrooy's team back into the drop zone.

Leicester will have an early opportunity to escape the relegation zone when they take on Arsenal in Saturday's early kickoff. A win at the King Power Stadium would at least put pressure on Wolves, who face a daunting challenge against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal are set to return to action for the first time in ten days after being eliminated from the FA Cup in the third round by Manchester United. Similar to last season, the Gunners used the break in their schedule to travel to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp, though the trip ultimately took an unfortunate turn.

Fans had hoped the squad would return refreshed and rejuvenated, just as they did last year. However, the camp ended on a sour note, with Kai Havertz sustaining a serious hamstring injury in training. The German international has been ruled out for the rest of the season, further limiting Mikel Arteta's attacking options at a pivotal stage of the campaign.

Before the break, Arsenal also crashed out of the Carabao Cup with a loss to Newcastle United. However, their last Premier League outing saw them dismantle Manchester City 5-1 at the Emirates. Arteta will be eager to build on that momentum as his team prepares for their trip to Leicester City.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal will be played at King Power Stadium, Leicester, on Saturday, February 15, at 12:30 PM BST/7:30 AM ET and 6 PM IST.

