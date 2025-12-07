Leeds vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Leeds United will be hosting Liverpool at Elland Road on Saturday, with both sides desperate to carry their recent momentum into the match. Leeds arrive buoyed by a surprising win over Chelsea, giving the West Yorkshire club plenty of confidence. They will now be hoping to exploit Liverpool's current struggles and add to the Reds' woes.

Liverpool, the defending Premier League champions, have been struggling recently, losing three of their last five games across all competitions and managing just one win in that stretch. The team is clearly low on form and confidence at the moment. Liverpool are clearly struggling, making this an uphill battle for them on the road.

Liverpool Will Try to Bounce Back

Leeds United, meanwhile, are battling to stay in the Premier League and have gained a boost of confidence following their win over Chelsea. That newfound belief could make Leeds a tougher opponent this weekend. It promises to be an intriguing clash, and it will be fascinating to see which side comes out on top.

Leeds United are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Karl Darlow in goal. Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson will operate as full-backs, balancing defensive duties with counter-attacking support, while Pascal Struijk partners Joe Rodon at the heart of the defense.

In midfield, Anton Stach and Ao Tanaka provide defensive cover and physicality, with Ethan Ampadu adding energy alongside them. Up front, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will spearhead the attack, supported by Brenden Aaronson and Noah Okafor.

Liverpool are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation against Leeds, with Alisson Becker in goal. Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson will operate as full-backs, supporting both defense and attack, while Ibrahima Konate partners Virgil van Dijk at the center of defense.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai aim to control the game and provide defensive stability. Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz will drive the attack from the wings, with Alexander Isak leading the line up front.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Leeds and Liverpool will be played at Elland Road, Leeds, England, on Saturday, December 6, at 5:30 PM BST/12:30 PM ET and 11 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Leeds vs Liverpool Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Leeds vs Liverpool Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Leeds vs Liverpool Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States can watch the live streaming of Leeds vs Liverpool Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Leeds vs Liverpool Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Leeds vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.