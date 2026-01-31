Leeds vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Elland Road sets the stage as a confident Leeds United welcome league leaders Arsenal, who go into the match without a win in their last three Premier League outings. Daniel Farke and the travelling Leeds fans had hoped Monday would see the team open up a healthy gap from the relegation zone ahead of this daunting weekend test against Arsenal.

James Justin's goal midway through the first half looked like it might be enough, with Leeds battling on until the closing stages. However, in-form Thierno Barry struck to level things up for Everton, forcing a share of the points. While frustrating, the draw still marked another big step toward safety.

Arsenal Aim to Bounce Back

Leeds now sit six points clear of the relegation zone, though wins for West Ham over the weekend slightly dented their momentum in the survival race. Even so, heading into this tough Elland Road clash with Arsenal, Farke will take confidence from Leeds' impressive home form.

They've lost just twice at home all season and are unbeaten in their last five matches there, a run that stretches back to November's defeat against Aston Villa. That said, their recent history against Arsenal suggests they could use a change in luck.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have raised questions about their title credentials after a surprise home loss to Manchester United last Sunday. It was their first defeat at the Emirates in any competition this season and the first time they had conceded three goals in a single match since December 2023.

Despite that setback, Mikel Arteta struck an upbeat tone in his press conference ahead of their Champions League meeting with Kazakh side Kairat Almaty. He spoke about discussions with his players regarding the journey ahead over the next four months, and the team responded in style with a commanding win at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Still, Arsenal's league form has left fans uneasy, with the team now three games without a win. While the United loss may have dampened spirits in north London, Arsenal will be eager to respond on the road at Leeds—especially given they've beaten their hosts in each of the last six meetings.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Leeds and Arsenal will be played at Elland Road, Leeds, England, on Saturday, January 31, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Leeds vs Arsenal Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Leeds vs Arsenal Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Leeds vs Arsenal Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States can watch the live streaming of Leeds vs Arsenal Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Leeds vs Arsenal Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Leeds vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.