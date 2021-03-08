Lee Na-eun Thrown Out of Taxi Driver following Hyunjoo's Bullying Accusations

Lee Na-eun, popularly known as Naeun, has lost a big project following the accusations of bullying from her former April member Hyunjoo. SBS' forthcoming drama Taxi Driver has slipped out of her hands as the production house StudioS is unwilling to go against the public sentiment.

StudioS Announcement

The production house has formally announced the news with a press release on Monday, 8 March. After much deliberation it has taken the call to replace her with a new actress though it has already shot about 60 percent of the drama.

"We ask for the understanding of viewers regarding this statement being released belatedly as it took time to thoroughly assess public sentiment regarding this situation and cast a replacement actress." The company is quoted as saying by Soompi.

Her footage will be deleted and re-shot with a new actress. The hunt for her replacement is on.

Naeun was roped in to play the role named Go Eun, a hacker at Rainbow Taxi Company.

Bullying Accusations

It was all started after a person claiming to be Hyunjoo's brother made allegations of bullying against the April members in an online post. His post read, "She was bullied and ostracized in the group, and due to that, she suffered from many things like panic disorder and breathing difficulties. She even tried to take her own life." The Complete Post can be read below:

Following the allegations, there was an outrage from netizens who slammed the members of April for bringing so much of pain to Hyunjoo. Even as the DSP Media, which manages the group, denied the allegations and going for a legal battle against her family after failed talks, companies are unwilling to go against the public sentiment.

Hence, Naeun has lost several projects and commercials from the brands like Good Day soju and Youth soju. However, she is yet to react to the controversy.

Park Joon-woo-directed Taxi Driver stars Lee Je-hoon, Esom and Kim Eui-sung.The 16-episode drama will premiere on 9 April.