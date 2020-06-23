Lee Min Ho turned 34 on June 22. The King: Eternal Monarch (TKEM) actor, who has been praised for his dashing appearance and amazing performance in the drama, posted a video of his birthday celebrations. The video clearly shows Lee Min Ho's popularity has skyrocketed as he is standing in between a large number of gifts he received from his fans. The video is sure to make you laugh out loud.

Lee Min Ho posted a video of the celebration on his Instagram account. Min Ho is seen standing amidst the huge pile of gifts. He can't even reach the birthday cake and tries to blow candles from a distance. No matter how much he tries, he is not able to put out the flame and bursts out laughing.

Most Followed Korean Star on Social Media

Recently, it was announced that Lee Min Ho has become the most followed South Korean star on social media accounts including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter post his drama TKEM opposite Kim Go Eun. Seeing the number of gifts the actor received, it can surely be said that Min Ho's popularity has skyrocketed.

Min Ho's agency MYM Entertainment, run by his sister Lee Yong Jung, also shared a photo of the actor from his childhood. This photo too is winning the hearts of fans.

Min Ho was born at Heukseok-dong in Seoul on June 22 in 1987. Min Ho not only has a huge fan base in South Korea but also in Asian and western countries, most notably the U.S, France, Australia, Canada, Spain and Italy.

First Korean Celebrity to Have Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds

Min Ho is the first Korean celebrity to have a wax figure made in his image at Madame Tussauds. His wax figures have been unveiled in Shanghai in 2013, and Hong Kong in 2014.

Min Ho had dreamed of becoming a football player. He was also selected for the youth football class of former professional player Cha Bum-Kun. But he suffered an injury when he was in fifth grade and this put an end to his dream of a football career. Later, Min Ho pursued modeling and acting. He has a degree from Konkuk University and has majored in Film and Art.

The actor suffered a horrible accident along with his friend and fellow actor Jung Il Woo in 2006. He had to put his acting career on a break as he was bedridden for months and it took him years to come back to normal activities. But constant support from his family made him rise like a phoenix and his success journey began again with the huge success of the drama Boys Over Flowers in 2009.

Since then he has been a heartthrob of millions of fans. His dramas including Personal Taste, The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea and recently concluded The King: Eternal Monarch have made him one of the most sought after actors in the Korean entertainment industry. Wishing Hallyu actor Lee Min Ho, a Happy Birthday and a successful year ahead!