It is confirmed. The Father is Strange actors Lee Joon And Jung So Min have ended their relationship. After the Dispatch reported the news, both the agencies confirmed the news of their breakup. Lee Joon and Jung So Min were dating for three years.

The Dispatch report claims that both ended their relationship recently but have decided to remain good friends. Here is what led to their breakup.

Lee Joon and Jung So Min are said to have spent a lot of time away from each other. Their tight schedules did not let them be in touch constantly. This distance also caused the spark between them to die down and allegedly they drifted away from each other.

Agencies Confirm News

"It's true that Lee Joon and Jung So Min have broken up. Lee Joon will greet the public soon with a good production soon," stated Lee Joon's label Prain TPC.

"After confirming with the individual, we've learned that the couple's breakup news is true," said Jung So Min's label Blossom Entertainment. The agencies refrained from giving any reasons for the breakup.

Survived Military Parting But Succumbed to Pressure?

It is said that Lee Joon and Jung So Min continued their relationship even when Joon was in the military. He was discharged from his duties in December 2019. Their relationship even survived the parting during Joon's military service, but crumbled due to tight schedules owing to their work.

Many relationships in the Kdrama and Kpop industry have suffered due to the distance, not being able to be for each other due to their tight schedules. Star couple Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy also was said to have ended their relationship as they couldn't be with each other and had to spend most of their time away.

Currently, after breakup, both Lee Joon and Jung So Min have decided to focus on their work and entertain people with their dramas. Lee Joon will be making his comeback in dramas with Sea of Silence, a Netflix original series. He will be seen along with Gong Yoo and Bae Doo Na in the drama.

The last drama of Lee Joon was with Jung So Min, My Father is Strange. After the drama ended he joined the military. Soon after completing his military service, Joon started hosting the radio show Lee Joon's Youngstreet as Joon Haeng Ja on SBS Power FM.

Waiting For Soul Mechanic to End Before Announcement?

Jung So Min's 2020 drama Soul Mechanic ended airing its last episode (episode 32) on June 25. It looks like the couple was waiting for Soul Mechanic to end to make the announcement regarding their breakup as this could have affected the drama.

Lee Joon and Jung So Min first met each other in the sets of My Father is Strange drama that was shot in 2016 and went on air in 2017. Soon after the last episode of the drama was aired, it was reported that the couple was dating and they confirmed their relationship. The Dispatch was the first to report their relationship in January 2018 after the two were spotted on a date in Cheongdam Dong.