Lebanon has confirmed over 100 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the last day, its highest daily increase yet, with most of the cases among the workers of a cleaning company, the health ministry mentioned on Saturday.

"To reassure people, the source is known," health minister Hamad Hassan stated to broadcaster LBC. He added that almost 75 percent of the cases got linked to what he described as a big cleaning firm, were symptom-free and the non-Lebanese.

Lebanon COVID-19 Crisis

Hassan said 800 workers from the cleaning company in question needed to be tested, along with another 1,000 workers from two other companies with whom they were connected. "The number will remain high this week," he said. Lebanon has recorded more than 2,000 infections and 36 deaths from coronavirus since February.

