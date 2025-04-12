At Least Three Dead After Small Aircraft Misses Runway During Emergency Landing and Explodes into Fireball in Florida

At least three people were killed when a small aircraft got into trouble and failed to reach the runway during a landing attempt, colliding with a car and erupting into flames. The incident took in Boca Raton, Florida, just after 10 a.m. Friday, involving a Cessna 310R.

The plane started experiencing mechanical problems shortly after taking off from the Boca Raton airport on a scheduled flight to Tallahassee, Boca News Now reported. The aircraft started an emergency landing around 10:17 a.m., prompting airport emergency services to go on high alert. However, the plane failed to make it to the runway and instead collided with a vehicle on a nearby road.

Horrifying Scene

The impact was so powerful that the car was pushed onto adjacent railroad tracks, and the plane erupted into a massive fireball. News helicopters flying above the crash site captured images showing two bodies in the wreckage.

Boca News Now reported that all three people onboard the aircraft were confirmed dead. It remains unclear whether the occupants of the car that was struck suffered any injuries.

Shocking video captured the aftermath, with flames engulfing the road and thick smoke billowing into the air as emergency sirens blared in the background.

Authorities have not yet released an official death toll, identify the victims, or comment on what may have led to the crash.

People living nearby have been posting photos of the thick smoke rising from the site of the crash. Boca Raton is located about 25 miles south of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

Due to tighter security protocols at Palm Beach International Airport, Boca Raton's airport has become a favored alternative for guests of the club and individuals associated with Trump.

A video shared by a witness showed multiple small blazes burning at the crash site. Police and fire departments have shut down the surrounding area and nearby railroad tracks while they handle the emergency.

Local news outlets reported that firefighters have since extinguished the flames.

Reason Behind Crash Still Unclear

The aircraft is believed to have encountered mechanical problems before crashing. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community. At this time, details are still emerging, and we are working closely with emergency responders and authorities.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has said it will be launching an investigation into the crash.

This incident comes a day after a helicopter crashed in New York City, where a tour chopper plunged into the Hudson River, killing a Spanish family and the pilot.

Among the victims were Agustín Escobar, a Siemens executive from Spain, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children — daughters aged four and five, and their 11-year-old son. The 36-year-old pilot, whose name has not yet been released, also died in the crash.

The family had recently arrived in New York from Barcelona and were celebrating the birthday of one of their daughters, as reported by Spanish news outlet Antena3. They were on their first day exploring the city and had taken a helicopter ride for aerial views of landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and the George Washington Bridge.