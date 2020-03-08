At least six people have been found dead until now due to the hotel collapse that happened on Saturday night in Southeastern China, which was housing coronavirus patients. There were 80 people inside the Xinjia Express Hotel when it came down. Out of which nine escaped immediately and 71 people were trapped inside. At least 43 people have been rescued till now with five in critical condition.

Several videos are going viral on Twitter where one video showed the entire hotel getting collapsed within seconds. The hotel was being used as a hospital for quarantined suspects for COVID-19 patients. There were 80 rooms in the hotel that fell down around 7 pm in Quanzhou. The first floor of the hotel was under renovation. Workers called the owner of the hotel immediately after the building collapsed. According to the state news agency, the owner is in police custody.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)

