At Least 32 People Killed as ATR Plane Carrying 72 Crashes in Nepal; Victims' Nationalities Not Revealed

A passenger flight carrying 72 people crashed in western Nepal on Sunday, killing at least 32 people. The 15-year-old 9N ANC ATR 72 aricraft of local carrier Yeti Airlines was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it crashed.

68 Passengers

The plane had taken off from Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am local time on Sunday, Nepal's Himalayan Times said. Along with 68 passengers, the fight had four crew including two pilots two air hosteses aboard.

At least 32 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, the newspaper said, citing local authorities. It said the plane had crashed into the Seti River gorge.

More Casualties Expected

More casualties are expected even as the rescue operation is still going on. "We expect to recover more bodies ... The plane has broken into pieces," a local official told Reuters.

The nationalities of the victims have not been ascertained yet. Nepal is a widely chosen tourist destination for western travelers at this time of the year. "We don't know their nationalities... We are trying to ascertain it," the official said,