At least two people have lost their lives and two are injured in a shooting incident that took place in Bellevue, Washington on Saturday night. The police responded to the reports of bullets fired and also a possible stabbing at around 7.30 pm.

When the police arrived at the spot, the officers found a dead man in the lobby of the third-floor in an apartment building and another man severely injured, Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett said, as reported by the CNN. The first responders attempted to perform life-saving measures but the man lost his life at the scene.

One of the men had a gunshot wound whereas the other had a stab wound, Mylett mentioned. "Calls were frantic and there was a lot of chaos that could be heard in the background," Mylett stated in a briefing.

Washington Shooting Incident

A third man was also found having life-threatening injuries and was admitted to the Harborview Medical Center located in Seattle. The fourth victim, who was a woman was admitted to a local hospital in Bellevue without having any life-threatening injuries.

"It appears all people involved in this knew each other or were familiar with each other," Mylett said. All the victims appeared to be attending some type of house warming party or celebration when the incident happened, Mylett mentioned."The suspect and victims are all accounted for and there is no danger to the public," Bellevue police tweeted.

Gun violence in the US is a major reason behind many deaths and injuries, which are fatal or non-fatal every year. The rate of deaths due to firearms rose to 12 people per 100,000 in 2017 with 109 people losing their lives every day. The ownership of guns and gun control policies in the US has been a pretty much debatable topic in the North American nation.