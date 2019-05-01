At least two people were killed and at least four others wounded in a shooting on the campus of University of North Carolina (UNC) in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said.

The incident happened when an unidentified man, armed with a pistol, shot a total of six people on the campus, Fox News quoted UNCC police chief Jeff Baker as saying to reporters.

Of those six, two were killed, while three suffered critical injuries with the fourth being treated for non-life threatening injuries, Baker said.

The university police received a call about an assailant, who "had shot several students" and took immediate action. The suspect has been taken into custody, the police official said.

Earlier, the university, in a series of tweets, informed that shots were reported near its Kennedy Building.

"Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately," the university tweeted.

"Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location," it said in another tweet.