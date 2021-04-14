A scandalous video has shown a senior CNN executive admitting on camera that the news network aggressively pushed anti-Trump propaganda. The revelation is a damning blow to the network's credibility inasmuch as it was at the forefront of ripping apart the Trump campaign during the 2020 presidential election.

"Our focus was to get Trump out of office, right?, says Charlie Chester, CNN's technical Director, in the leaked video. In the video filmed by Project Veritas, he goes on to say that the influential news network peddled the propaganda without publicly admitting that it was taking sides. "Without saying it, that's what it was," the senior CNN executive adds.

'We Got Trump Out'

He claims that if it was not for the virulent anti-Trump campaign of the network President Donald Trump would still have been in office. "Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100​ percent going to say it, and I 100​ percent believe that if it wasn't for CNN, I don't know that Trump would have got voted out," Chester adds.

Will Keep Trump Mired in Mess

Chester says that the network will continue to push anti-Trump propaganda to ensure that the former president is kept mired deeply in political and legal mess in the years to come. "So we're going to keep running these stories to keep hurting him and make it so that it can't be buried and just like settled outside..." he says.

He then goes on to add that peddling anti-Trump lies sort of helps his channel. "... you know, if we keep pushing that, it's helping us (CNN)," he says.

Cooked Up Stories on Trump's Health

In another stunning admission, Chester says that CNN played up Trump's health issues and cooked up stories to tell people that the president had health issues that he didn't actually have. He explained to the Project Veritas sleuth how CNN news desk overdramatized Trump's health issues. He says when it was noticed on video that Trump's hand was apparently shaking the network brought in a posse of medical experts to fabricate lies around it.

"[Trump's] hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to all tell a story that was all speculation – that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it. He's unfit to – you know – whatever. We were creating a story there that we didn't know anything about. I think that's propaganda," Chester tells the Project Veritas 'date' he met on Tinder.

Played up Baseless Charges

Remarkably, the damning revelation of CNN's deplorable political motives came a day after the network aggressively pushed the theory that Matt Gaetz had solicited a meeting with President Trump. Though there was no proof, and both the parties denied it, CNN played it up for more than a day, Chester says, according to the NY Post.

He even goes on to say that CNN is trying to take down Gaetz for the good of the Democratic party. "If the agenda say, is to like get, like Matt Gaetz right now, he's like this Republican. He's a problem for the Democratic Party because he's so conservative and he can cause a lot of hiccups in passing of laws and what not. So it would be great for the Democratic Party to get him out," says Chester.

'Okay with Biden Dying and Kamala Taking Over'

Other details from the scandalous leak include claims that the network was okay with Biden dying in office and Kamala Harris taking over as president. There was also the admission that CNN news desk was instructed to play down the health issues of Joe Biden.

The executive also goes on to admit that the network drove up climate change and coronavirus pandemic fears in order to sway the core Trump voters away from him. He says that now that the election is over, the fear gauge of the pandemic will be toned down but the network will keep climate change agenda alive for many more years.

In another startling admission, the executive says that the 'network boss' makes these political decisions.