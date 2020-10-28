A new audio recording that was obtained by The National Pulse claimed that Hunter Biden had business involvement with a person he stated to be the 'spy chief of China' and his frustration with both his father and he being named as witnessed in a criminal case.

The 'spy chief' that Biden is referring to is Patrick Ho, who is the former Hong Kong Secretary of Home Affairs. The man was convicted of bribery and also money laundering charges in 2018. He got deported to Hong Kong after spending a short period in jail in New York City. He was a lobbyist on behalf of the CEFC China Energy after 2007.

The son of Joe Biden also discussed the disappearance of Ye Jianming, the founder of CEFC who got detained in China after 2018 on charges of bribery. Even though mainstream media claimed that there is no evidence that Hunter Biden was involved in suspicious deals in China, Biden described the man as 'partner'.

Hunter Biden And His 'Partner'

"My partner, who is worth $323 billion... is now missing," Biden can be heard. "He was missing since I last saw him in his $58 million apartment inside a $4 billion deal to build the f*cking largest f*cking LNG port in the world," Biden stated as reported by The National Pulse.

CEFC was heavily involved in the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative but it is not clear whether the port referred is part of the project. CEFC declared bankruptcy in March 2020 after the launch of a criminal investigation against the company in the US.

Devon Archer, who is another business partner of Biden was also mentioned in the audio recording. "I get calls from my father to tell me that The New York Times is calling," Biden mentioned as he continued saying that his best friend in business Devon has named him as a witness without informing him in a criminal case.

It is not clear from the audio recording what connection Joe Biden has with the deal or why he got calls but previously leaked emails show a person only as 'the big guy' making use of a deal involving CEFC. As per Tony Bobulinski, who is a former business partner of Hunter Biden, 'the big guy' is a reference to Joe Biden.

Doing business with China is not criminal but the claim goes against the statements made by Joe Biden that he had no involvement in his son's business dealings. The revelation comes as a leak from what is alleged to be the laptop of Hunter Biden. The laptop was handed over to the FBI.