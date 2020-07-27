There is a considerable difference in achieving more and achieving gold. Hetvi Karia the youngest female digital entrepreneur and the Women President of the South Mumbai Crime Prevention Department from Mumbai, India. She has studied interior design as well but her passionate temperament towards the digital arena made her work in this niche. Now, Hetvi after gaining considerable experience shared her ideology of being a vigilant digital marketer. Here have a read of what Hetvi has to quote.

Having a plan is important. Having a clear plan is even more so. A clear vision of what your business will do, how it will do it, and your goals, keep you focused, and moving on the right track.

With the number of challenges every entrepreneur faces you can never afford to let any get on top of you. A tenacious entrepreneur is one that is inspired when they come up against a wall, excited by the prospect of finding a way over or around it rather than being frustrated by it. Tenacious entrepreneurs don't give up because they don't know how to give up.

Just as you need to be able to diverge from your vision you also need to be able to bring it back on track when the inevitable and the unforeseen knock you off course. There is an endless number of bumps on the road to success. Adaptability allows you to deal with any and all of them. As important as vision is, it is also important not to be constrained by it.

The ability to explore avenues as they arise allows you to discover new areas of possibility. What was initially the core of your business could become just a branch of a much wider and more lucrative business concept. Being able to see an opportunity when it arises is one of the most valuable traits an entrepreneur can have. The only trait more valuable is the ability to create your own opportunity.

You can have the most amazing business idea but if you can't clearly articulate it to others it will never get off the ground. You also need others, co-workers, and clients, to work with you efficiently. This requires strong communication skills. Her valuable piece of advice is worth adapting and we wish her good luck for future opportunities.