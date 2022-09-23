Laver Cup 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch Roger Federer's Farewell Tournament Online in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and India

All eyes will be on Roger Federer on Friday as the tennis legend takes the court for the final time at Laver Cup 2022. The former World No. 1 confirmed on Twitter last week that he will play his final tour-level match at the Laver Cup, which begins on Friday, September 23. And the Swiss tennis ace will team up with longtime rival Rafael Nadal for the swansong.

Although Laver Cup 2022 promises a lot of action, there's no denying the fact that Federer will be the center of attraction. The Swiss and Spaniard will take the court against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at The 02 in London on Friday at 7 pm. However, there will be a lot of action on Day 1 before Federer's match. Here's how to watch the matches live online.

Goodbye Federer

The Laver Cup will be Federer's final competition, the 103 tour-level champion said this week. Team Europe will compete against Team World in a series of singles and doubles matches throughout the three-day tournament, which gets underway on Friday.

Teams

Team Europe will compete at The O2 with Bjorn Borg as captain. His team comprises Casper Ruud, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Matteo Berrettin, and alternate Cameron Norrie will compete.

John McEnroe, the captain, will try to lead Team World to its first victory over Team Europe. His team consists of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Tiafoe, Sock, and backup Tommy Paul.

Friday's doubles match at the Laver Cup will feature Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam tournaments, and Nadal, who has a men's record 22 major titles. will compete for Team Europe against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, who were placed second and third, respectively, in the U.S. Open semifinals.

When and Where

Every year, a new venue is chosen for the tournament, and this year, the matches will be played at London's O2 Arena, which will be very familiar to one of their teammates, two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

The afternoon session of the tournament will begin live at 12:30 PM BST, while the evening session will begin at 6:30 PM BST.

Here is the itinerary, with details on when you can catch 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer in action.

Where to Watch

The Laver Cup will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

In the UK, the matches will be broadcast on Eurosport.

In the US, fans can watch the matches on Tennis Channel, fuboTV.

How to Watch the Live Stream

In India, the Laver Cup will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

In the UK, the matches will be streamed live on eurosport.co.uk, discovery+.

Fans in the US can watch the live streaming of all the matches on Tennis Channel app, Tennis Channel Plus.

In Australia, Laver Cup will be live streamed on TVA Sports, while in Canada the matches will be streamed live on Stan Sport