Lauren Boebart Tells Majorie Taylor Greene to 'Get the F**k Out Of My Face' in Testy Exchange in House

Republicans Lauren Boebert and Majorie Taylor Greene (MTG) were caught on camera at their "testy worse" amid vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to become speaker. The Colorado lawmaker told MTG of Georgia to "get the f**k out of my face." The exchange was caught on C.SPAN camera.

Boebert and Greene have taken opposing sides in the multiple ballots to get McCarthy to the speakership. The Georgia lawmaker took it upon herself to support McCarthy and lashed out at fellow Republicans who viewed him as a moderate.

MTG shared an editorial written by Representative Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican, which said he would vote with moderate Democrats to elect a bipartisan speaker if McCarthy failed to get enough votes. She tweeted that Moderates will work with Democrats if the "Never Kevin Causus" just continue to be destructionist refusing to take the W (win) when they should.

The Confrontation

As such, she confronted Boebert, who is one of the hardline conservatives voting against McCarthy, on Friday night after McCarthy failed on the 14th ballot over four days to win the speaker's gavel. "You need to stop," MTG told Boebert.

In December, Boebert told reporters that she had been aligned with Marjorie and accused of believing a lot of things that she believes in. "I don't believe in this (the McCarthy bid), just like I don't believe in Russian space lasers â€“ Jewish space lasers and all of this." The Colorado lawmaker suggested her kinship with MTG stopped somewhere short of the gates of delirium.

And Majorie stuck to her own and tweeted "I've supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes. Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite."

It should be noted that Boebert didn't endorse Trump over other potential MAGA candidates for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.