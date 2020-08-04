British YouTuber and modeling, Lauren Alexis has once again managed to set the internet on fire. The sultry Instagram influencer has left no stone unturned to make heads turn on her official social media handle. In a throwback Instagram update, Alexis is seen flaunting her sun-kissed butts, which has left fans stunned on the photo-sharing platform once again.

Raising temperatures in a hot barely-there thong bikini, Alexis has managed to grab the attention of millions of her fans worldwide. Apart from looking drop-dead gorgeous, the British model makes heads turn in tiny bikinis and sultry evening gowns and cool outfits.

Famous and Successful Social Media Influencer

The young model is known for her popular YouTube channel that has thousands of subscribers clinging to every word of hers with rapt attention. Her beauty and charm leave most of her followers in awe. She is one of the most famous and successful social media influencers in Britain.

Her scandalous Instagram posts where she displays her perky derriere and beautiful assets often go viral on the internet and social media, and her fans cannot keep their eyes off her enviably sculpted body. While Alexis knows her fans, she still likes to experiment with her posts. Every time, the diva uploads a picture on her official account, it manages to rack up above a million views within a short period.

Leaving Her Fans Breathless

Meanwhile, Alexis recently shared another picture where she was seen donning a pink-colored tube top paired with a pair of denim shorts. As expected, the picture left scores of her fans breathless.

While several modeling sensations flaunt their captivating bodies, Alexis is a very daring customer. If need be, she would not think twice to bare it all. Check out some of the boldest and most beautiful pictures of the British model here: