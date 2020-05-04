Instagram model, Lauren Alexis, shared a new post with her followers back in March, flaunting her body in blue skinny jeans, an orange strapped tube top and a pair of white trainers for a simple and casual look.

She posed with her back slightly to the camera as she looked over her shoulder, giving the camera a soft look. At the same time, her natural brunette locks flow to her waist behind her. Her right leg is raised up a little, highlighting her curved figure.

The model is shown standing next to a wooden fence, posing with two alpacas as she holds a red and white paper bag in her right hand, presumably to feed the animals. While this snap was shared before the lockdown, Lauren has since encouraged her followers to stay home and self-isolate, which she is assumed to be doing herself in London, where the post is geo-tagged.

The hot pic has gained well over 110,000 likes since it was posted and was met with many supportive commenters.

Lauren jokingly added to the caption that she was "scared of them" and asked her followers to both of the alpacas in the comments. One commenter answered with, "James and Marshall'', while another proposed the names, "Ronnie n reggie".

One fan added jokingly that "there's a third [alpaca] in the bottom right corner" that the model had missed in her caption.

Other followers expressed their admiration of the British model, with one commenting, "Why are you so gorgeous" alongside another who supported this comment and said that she was "beautiful".

Additionally, this pic was posted only a couple of days after her last post on March 14, where she rocked a bright orange bodysuit coupled with a pair of black pants as she sat on top of a kitchen counter. Her long hair is shown cascading down her shoulder as she gives the camera a soft glance in the low-light setting of the snap.