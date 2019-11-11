Broadway actress Laurel Griggs died at the age of 13, it was revealed Sunday. Her family told The New York Post, died on Nov. 5 in New York City after suffering a massive asthma attack.

Tributes flooded social media after the news of Griggs' death surfaced. The young star debuted on Broadway at age 6 and had appearances on "Saturday Night Live." After she suffered an attack on Nov. 5, she was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where doctors tried to save her but failed, according to her grandfather.

"The world lost a real princess who only wanted to make the future happy for all," grandfather David Rivlin said in a Facebook message. "Acting was a just a childhood dream come true and she had big plans for the future."

Griggs made her Broadway debut alongside the actress Scarlett Johansson in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," according to her IMDB page. She was also part of "Once," where she had the longest run in the role of Ivanka. She also had a role in Steve Carrell's "Cafe Society" in 2016

Fellow cast members took to social media remembering her as the "sweet" young actress.

"My @oncemusical family tragically lost one of our youngest members this past week," wrote actor Lucas Papaelias in an Instagram post on Sunday. "We are heartbroken & devastated... We will never forget this sweet, talented, young soul."

Her family said a remembrance service will be held Sunday afternoon in Chelsea.