Laura Whitmore has good news in store for her fans. The Irish TV presenter and actress has formally announced that she is expecting her first child with Scottish comedian Iain Stirling.

She took to Instagram to announce the news on Wednesday, 16 December. She wrote: "So I've always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we've chosen not to share publicly. However I want to now share good news as it's our news to share - and I'm gonna be honest it's starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021".

She continued: "It's been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I've had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn't hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade! We'd appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life. [sic]"

Secret Marriage

This announcement comes hours after The Sun reported that the couple secretly married on 11 November. The wedding was held in the presence of limited members in a Humanist ceremony at Dublin's City Hall.

The website claims that the marriage was attended by 25 members, the maximum allowed in Ireland during the lockdown. It is reported that Laura's half-brother Adam and Iain's sister Kirsten acted as witnesses.

However, the couple never spoke about their marriage although Iain was spotted with the wedding ring on ITV's Loose Women.

The couple met for the first time at ITV party in 2016. They started seeing in 2017, as per The Sun.