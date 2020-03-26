Laughter is known to possess a plethora of benefits, which is why people regard it as the best medicine. A hearty laugh can improve your health on multiple levels. Amir Hamdollahzadeh, popularly known as Kamyar696, is a reputed fitness trainer and comedian. He firmly believes that laughter has far-reaching effects on our mental, physical, physiological, and social health. Amir shares his knowledge and expertise on the subject and how laughter is the ultimate stress buster.

It's all in your head

The first and most noticeable benefit of indulging in a bout of laughter is the effect it has on your mood. It wards off stress and helps lift your spirits. Anxiety, anger, and sadness cease to exist when you're busy laughing. You feel relaxed and rejuvenated, all thanks to a few good chuckles. Humour can help you cope with stressful situations and rise above it. People with a good sense of humor often draw people towards them. Laughter is synonymous with positivity and the power of a positive mindset.

Laughter and its effects on the body

If you laugh hard and often, it affects your body in fascinating ways. Laughter enhances blood flow, bolsters your metabolism, and causes your brain to secrete endorphins. Endorphins have several positive effects on the body. They work as natural painkillers, reduce physical discomfort, and are known to cause feelings of euphoria and well-being.

Laughing regularly even helps you burn calories. You can burn up to 40 calories a day, provided you do so daily. This doesn't mean you can ditch your exercise routine and laugh at home all day, but it certainly does have its benefits in the long run. Enhanced blood flow helps your blood vessels function effectively, and helps protect against heart-related ailments, boosting your general cardiovascular health. According to Amir, happy people tend to live longer and healthier lives.

Laughter brings people together

Laughing is only beneficial if it's genuine. When are you genuinely happy? When you're surrounded by your loved ones, best friends or family. Humour, laughter, and happiness are intrinsically related to each other. From sharing funny instances from your childhood to poking fun at your best friend, half the joy comes from sharing. A good sense of humor invokes laughter, and happiness exists when you share it with people that matter. Over eons of human evolution, fun, and laughter have always brought people together. It also happens to be one of the reasons that you enjoy stand-up comedy in large groups. Most of all, laughing together, helps strengthen bonds, and fosters strong emotional connections.

Laughter as a tool of growth

People who possess a good sense of humor tend to be avid problem solvers. Jovial people possess a unique mindset. Their interpersonal skills and ability to work under pressure exceeds people who tend to be serious all the time. From diffusing volatile situations to finding amicable solutions, people with positive perspectives can navigate challenges effectively. These are the people who tend to smile in the face of adversity, and are most likely to prevail. It all begins with the ability to smile, laugh, and adopt positivity as a way of life. It all starts with a hearty laugh.

Laughter can relax, heal, rejuvenate, and rewire your mind and body. Not only is laughter thoroughly enjoyable, but it also happens to be the best natural stress buster. Enjoy a natural antidepressant and the secret to living a long, fulfilling life. Amir lives by the fact that laughter opens the doors to positivity, happiness, and fulfillment. The next time you're feeling stressed, remember, there is a good reason as to why laughter is called the best medicine.