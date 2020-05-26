Latin America's largest airline LATAM Airlines Group SA said on Tuesday the company and its affiliates in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the U.S. have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

LATAM is the latest corporate victim of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought a virtual halt to air travel, joining Colombia's Avianca Holdings SA AVT_p.CN and Australia's Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (VAH.AX) in bankruptcy protection as it seeks to restructure its debt.

Unprecedented Industry Disruption

"We have implemented a series of difficult measures to mitigate the impact of this unprecedented industry disruption, but ultimately this path represents the best option," LATAM Chief Executive Officer Roberto Alvo said in a statement.

The airline will continue to fly while it is in bankruptcy protection and its affiliates in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay were not included in the Chapter 11 filing.

U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is the biggest shareholder in LATAM, having last year paid $1.9 billion for a 20% stake during better times for the industry.

Financing

LATAM said it had secured funding from other major shareholders, including the Cueto and Amaro families and Qatar Airways, to provide up to $900 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

"To the extent permitted by law, the group would welcome other shareholders interested in participating in this process to provide additional financing," the airline said, adding it had about $1.3 billion in cash on hand.

LATAM listed assets and liabilities in the range of $10 billion and $50 billion, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Southern District of New York.

The airline was downgraded by S&P and Fitch on Friday after the company confirmed it did not pay interest and principal on three tranches of 2015 $1 billion enhanced equipment trust certificates.

LATAM, formed when Chile's LAN merged with Brazil's TAM in 2012, said its Brazilian affiliates are in discussions with the Brazilian government about the next steps and financial support for operations in the country.