Latin America has crossed Europe to become the region having the highest coronavirus or COVID-19 death toll globally, as per a tally made by the Reuters. The region has now confirmed more than 206,000 deaths approximately 30 percent of the global total.

Brazil, the Latin American country most affected by the novel coronavirus, has now recorded a total of 95,819 deaths as of Tuesday. Mexico, the second-most affected country in the region, has 48,869 deaths. The spread of the pandemic has also accelerated in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia.

COVID-19 Death Toll in Latin America

Last week Latin America became the most-affected region by the number of cases. On Monday, its number of infections surpassed 5 million, according to a Reuters tally based on government data. The number of cases increased after authorities relaxed lockdown measures in order to stimulate economic growth. The virus has infected more than 18.4 million people worldwide. The global death toll is 698,000.

The deadly virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation due to the outbreak followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)