WhatsApp has been testing several new features in the beta channel, including a dark theme. The latest WhatsApp beta update for Android includes another cool feature called Delete Messages. Basically, this feature will allow users to send disappearing messages in chats. You can send a message to someone and it will be automatically deleted after a set period of time.

Disappearing messages

This new feature was named Disappearing messages in a previous beta version of WhatsApp for Android. However, in the latest update, WhatsApp has renamed this feature to Delete Messages. The latest WhatsApp for Android beta version is 2.19.348 and the Delete Messages feature was discovered by WABetaInfo.

The feature is a work in progress but does what it's supposed to. The Delete Messages feature will automatically delete sent messages in a private chat, or a group chat, after a certain period of time. The user can toggle the feature from the Contact Info option or in Group Settings. Once enabled, all messages sent to the user, or in a particular group, will disappear after the set time. Users can choose between 1 hour to 1 year.

WhatsApp to roll out a Dark Theme

In a group, only the administrator will be able to make changes to the Delete Messages feature. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is also compatible with the unreleased Dark theme. Yes, WhatsApp will also be rolling out a Dark Theme to the app very soon. It will be available on both the Android and iOS versions of the app.

The Delete Messages feature is useful when you have to send someone a message, but don't want it to be available for more than 1 hour. Also, unlike manually deleted messages, which leave a notification saying a message had been deleted, the messages deleted with the feature enabled will simply disappear without any trace. We are not sure when the Dark mode or the Delete Messages feature will be rolled out to the public, but it is coming soon.

A similar feature has been available on Telegram for a long time now. Recently, Telegram founder had asked everyone to delete WhatsApp claiming that the app is being used to spy on users.