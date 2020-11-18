The sensational Starbomb Lauren Alexis is again back with a stunning post on her social media handle. She is really eager to make a clear display of her curves on social platforms. A recent post of hers shows a sexy Lauren with a seductive look. She is seen wearing a white tight-fit dress and standing against a giant flower vase. It seems that the image is taken just on the floor under the balcony. The pretty red flowers in the background are just giving a compliment to her amazingly curvy posture.

The model is in a mood to have some fun with her followers. Jokingly, she just throws a question, "If I was a genie, what 3 wishes would you make". To this, her fans have also expressed their long-term wish to meet her. Her disheveled hair on one side is giving a new shade to the sexy looks. The way Lauren is touching her awesome thighs gave rise to a storm on Instagram. People are going crazy about this new update. The craze gets to some levels more as and when she posts such a hot picture.

Within one day, this post has got 89,625 likes. Lauren Alexis is very much famous for sharing her hot images on the internet. Moreover, you can check out lots of her sexy videos on YouTube. Not only on Instagram but her sizzling hot videos on Twitter also never miss the attention of her fans. Lauren is a British model and is always in the limelight through stunning images and videos. Moreover, she is very proud to display her buttery skin and sexy body. The striking curves and the big ass have always made her catch the eyes of millions. The recent post is also thus not an exception.

The diva's hot buttock on Instagram covered in the short white dress is really too hot for the audience to handle. One cannot ignore the seductive looks in her eyes. It will definitely make the adrenaline rush for her fans. Lauren, with her ex-beau Jamie, went for this posting video business with much enthusiasm. Interesting, the videos were popular far beyond their imagination. From 2017 onwards, however, she is into this all by herself. The sexy moves, hot outfits, and seductive postures are grabbing the attention of millions all over the globe.