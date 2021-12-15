Las Vegas Woman 'Burned Alive' After Drunk Raiders Star Henry Ruggs Crashed into her Car

A Las Vegas woman was burnt to death in a horrifying car crash when ex-Raiders star Henry Ruggs III plowed his SUV into her car while driving drunk, the county coroner in Las Vegas stated on Tuesday, December 14. The woman in question was identified as 23-year-old Tina Tintor. A statement from Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse noted that Tina died of 'thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision.' The incident is said to have taken place on November 2.

According to DailyMail, Ruggs, 22, was allegedly drunk and driving at 156 mph with his girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington in his Corvette sports car before ramming it into the rear of Tina's Toyota Rav4 on a residential street in Las Vegas. Prosecutors noted that the blood alcohol level of the professional football player was at 0.16 percent, which is twice the allowed legal limit for drivers in Nevada. Ruggs is said to have denied taking a sobriety test at the scene of the incident then. He, however, complied with the doctors after being taken to the hospital.

The statement from the coroner further noted that Tina's death was caused by 'inhalation of products of combustion, fractures of the nasal bones, right-sided ribs, left forearm and (chest).' Her death was ruled accidental. Tina's dog, Max, who was also present in the car at the moment, died alongside her in the crash.

Police noted that multiple eyewitnesses of the horrible accident tried to rescue Tintor and her dog, who were trapped inside the burning car. However, authorities couldn't save the 23-year-old due to excessive heat, flames, and smoke.

Henry Ruggs III was released by the Las Vegas Raiders within 24 hours of the crash

Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara, both were hospitalized following the crash on November 2. Ruggs' attorneys, however, refused to comment on the nature and extent of injuries sustained by the couple. The star footballer was rumored to have undergone surgery for a severe arm injury. Within 24 hours of the accident, Ruggs was released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ruggs was charged with two felony counts, DUI and reckless driving in connection with the fatal crash. He is currently on house arrest after posting $150,000 bail. He has to wear an ankle-wrapped GPS on one leg and an alcohol monitoring device on the other. If convicted in the case, Ruggs is facing up to 50 years of imprisonment.