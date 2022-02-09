Las Vegas High School Student Charged with Battery after a Video of Violent Classroom Beating Goes Viral [Watch]

A Las Vegas High School student was charged with battery after a violent altercation in the classroom, the video of which went viral on social media last week. The video was filmed in the classroom of Los Angeles High School last Wednesday.

The video showed the victim facedown on a desk and the suspect punching her repeatedly from behind as someone tries to stop the attack. Some students were even heard laughing at one point in the video.

According to Fox News, Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink noted that the suspect was charged with battery on the day of the incident, but could face more charges once the extent of the victim's injuries is established.

Zink told Fox News Digital that the victim was 'seen by the medical' and that they 'encouraged her mom to take her to get further medical and get checked out.' "We're just waiting to hear back from the parent on the extent of any injuries before we can move forward with additional charges," he said.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara commented on the incident Saturday and released a statement stating that violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District. "Those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the statement further added.

"This is very, very serious, just a very brutal beat down. It's just terrible," Zink said of the incident before adding that minors older than 16 can be prosecuted as an adult in Nevada. Those decisions, however, are usually seen in most serious crimes.

The identities of the victim or the suspect are not clear. It is not known at the moment what instigated the fight.