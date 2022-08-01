Las Vegas Boxer Stabbed Wife 30 Times After She Asked For Divorce

A man in Las Vegas allegedly stabbed his wife 30 times after she asked for divorce, according to a report. Clifford Jacobs was also heard saying that he stabbed his wife and "I think I killed her."



Police have found five knives in the man's apartment. Jacobs, who claimed that he became unconscious after his wife spoke about divorce, was arrested on Saturday.

Jacobs Claims He was Blacked Out

Jacobs allegedly told officers that he blacked out after his wife of 15 years brought up the topic of divorce, and then remembered running to his apartment's leasing office covered in her blood, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Saturday, citing an arrest report.

Police Officials Applied tourniquets to Woman's Arms

When police officials reached the site they applied tourniquets to both of the woman's arms while they waited for paramedics.

Jacobs Charged With Attempted Murder

The man has been charged with attempted murder and domestic battery which resulted in bodily harm.

The woman has suffered severe nerve damage to her face and neck, according to the staff at the University medical center. However, the exact health condition of the wife is not known. Jacobs will appear before the court on Tuesday.

Police Found A Pair Of Bloody scissors And Five Knives

Citing the arrest report, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that detectives found a pair of bloody scissors along with knives from Jacobs' apartment. Officials spoke to many nearby residents but none of them claimed to have seen the stabbing.

But multiple people saw Jacobs running through the complex covered in blood yelling "I stabbed her" and "I think I killed her".

Nearby residents initially believed that the wife would have died but she suddenly yelled help me.

Jacobs claims to be a boxing instructor but it's not known where he is employed.

