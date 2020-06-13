The economic adviser of the White House, Larry Kudlow mentioned on Friday that the administration of the US President Donald Trump is not at all concerned about the second wave of coronavirus or COVID-19, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, made his remarks in a private virtual meeting for clients of investment bank Evercore Inc, the Journal reported, citing a recording reviewed by the newspaper.

White House Not Concerned About COVID-19 Second Wave: Kudlow

"Basically, the story is there have been some flare-ups of the virus, very controllable," Kudlow was quoted by the newspaper as saying. It said his appearance in the closed meeting was approved by ethics lawyers.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.6 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 426,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)