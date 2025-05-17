Largest Antebellum Mansion in South of America Built in 1859 and Comprising 165 Rooms Burnt to Ashes

The largest antebellum mansion in the American South was completely destroyed after a massive fire tore through the nearly 200-year-old historic wooden structure on Thursday. The huge fire broke out at Nottoway Plantation in White Castle, Louisiana, shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, prompting a response from at least 10 local fire departments.

Despite making desperate efforts, the firemen from the 10 departments were unable to stop the fire from consuming the entire 53,000-square-foot landmark, erasing a piece of history within a few hours. No injuries were reported, but according to ABC, one Louisiana fire marshal described it as "the biggest fire" they had seen and faced in their career.

Swallowed by a Massive Fire

Local officials in Iberville Parish, Louisiana, are heartbroken and lament the irreparable loss of what had stood as an iconic symbol from a challenging period in American history.

"Nottoway was not only the largest remaining antebellum mansion in the South but also a symbol of both the grandeur and deep complexities of our region's past," Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle said in a statement posted to Facebook.

"While its early history is undeniably tied to a time of great injustice, over the last several decades it evolved into a place of reflection, education, and dialogue," Daigle added.

A Piece of History Constructed by Slave Labors

Built in 1859 for around $80,000—equivalent to nearly $3 million in 2025—Nottoway was a sugar plantation constructed and run by slave labor for John Hampden Randolph.

In the 1980s, the mansion was transformed into a museum, welcoming visitors from around the globe to explore its 165 rooms and more than an acre of interior space, offering a window into the complex and painful history woven into its walls.

"It stood as both a cautionary monument and a testament to the importance of preserving history — even the painful parts — so that future generations can learn and grow from it," parish president Daigle wrote in his statement.

Louisiana fire authorities have said that the cause of the fire is still being investigated, but as of now they do not suspect any foul play involved in the incident.