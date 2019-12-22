Myanmar authorities have seized a large haul of controlled chemicals including diethyl ether, sodium nitrate and some narcotic drugs in Shan state, said a statement from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Sunday.

Security personnel confiscated 1,040 litres of diethyl ether, 50 kilograms of sodium nitrate and 20 kilograms of bone charcoal powder from an unoccupied house during their operation on Friday afternoon in Laukkai township, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also, a total of 1,020 stimulant tablets and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine were seized, along with materials used for drugs making, from another unoccupied house in the same township on Saturday morning.

The regional police filed cases for further investigation and to capture the suspects under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law.