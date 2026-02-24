Lantern Festival to Glow Brighter as Rare 'Blood Moon' Eclipse Dazzles Singapore, Taiwan Skies

As lanterns light up the night sky and families gather to mark the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations, this year's Lantern Festival will come with an extraordinary celestial bonus. A rare total lunar eclipse — often called a "blood moon" — is set to unfold on Tuesday evening, February 24, adding a dramatic crimson glow to the festive atmosphere.

According to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA), the eclipse will already be underway when the moon rises at about 5:50 pm. Early observers will notice part of the moon's surface darkened as it emerges above the horizon, partially covered by Earth's shadow.

The total phase of the eclipse, when the moon turns a deep reddish-copper colour, is expected to occur from 7:04 pm to 8:03 pm, with the peak at 7:34 pm. Altogether, the eclipse will last four hours and 35 minutes, giving sky watchers ample time to observe the gradual transformation.

A total lunar eclipse happens when Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow over the lunar surface. During totality, the moon appears red because sunlight bending through Earth's atmosphere filters out shorter blue wavelengths, leaving behind a coppery hue — the phenomenon behind the term "blood moon."

The last total lunar eclipse visible in Taiwan took place on September 7 last year. After this event, the next total lunar eclipse fully visible from Taiwan will not occur until December 31, 2028, making next week's display a relatively rare sight.

The spectacle will not be limited to Taiwan. Stargazers in Singapore are also expected to catch at least part of the eclipse, weather permitting. Given Singapore's proximity in time zone, the key phases — including the peak around 7:34 pm Taiwan time — will occur at roughly the same local evening hours in Singapore. Astronomy enthusiasts there may find the festive mood amplified as lantern displays and temple celebrations coincide with the gradual reddening of the moon.

No special equipment is required to view the eclipse, the CWA said, although binoculars or telescopes can provide a more detailed look at the lunar surface as it darkens and changes colour. Observers are advised to choose locations with a clear eastern horizon for the best view, especially during moonrise.

For those unable to step outdoors, the CWA will host a live webcast of the event on its website starting at 5:40 pm, allowing viewers in Taiwan, Singapore and beyond to follow the rare astronomical phenomenon in real time.

With cultural traditions and cosmic wonder aligning on the same night, this year's Lantern Festival promises not just glowing lanterns — but a glowing red moon to match.